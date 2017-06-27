FALL RIVER: Smiles and laughter emanated from the green space at the Fall River Plaza on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon.

The laughter and smiles were from the many children, who along with their parents, some as coming from as far as Lantz and Beaver Bank to take in the Family Fun Day put on by the merchants at the Fall River Plaza.

Gracie Cameron of Windsor Junction gets a smiley face painted on her cheek during the Fall River Plaza’s Family Fun Day, held June 25 next to the Tim Hortons. There was plenty to do including a BBQ from the Fall River Lions; bouncy castles; and the Tim’s truck.

Sobeys Fall River, the Shoppers Drug Mart, and Tim Hortons were the main sponsors for the event.

(Healey photo)

Among the activities that occurred were: a bean bag throwing game, kids tattoos, face painting, two bouncy castles, a chance to sit in the Big Red Chair, a visit from volunteer firefighters with Station 45 in Fall River so kids could tour the truck, a BBQ from the Fall River Lions Club, and cool down items like smoothies and ice caps from the Tim Hortons truck.

This was the second year for the family fun day.

Organizers hope to continue it in the coming years, as a way to give back to the community for their ongoing support.

Reporter Pat Healey took in some of the fun day fun and snapped these photos that can be viewed by clicking that link or checking out our Photo Gallery section.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

Pat Healey took a load off his feet to enjoy the Big Red Chair.
