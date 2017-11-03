FLETCHERS LAKE: Students at Holland Road Elementary School are showing that “you’re never too small to make a difference.”

That’s a quote that YouTube sensation Kid President—otherwise known as nine-year-old Robby Novak—uses in one of his videos on the popular online video website.

Inspired by Kid President, the students in Ms. Elliott’s Grade four/five class at the Fletchers Lake school held a sock drive aptly named #Socktober in support of Adsum House for Women in Halifax. It’s left them feeling like Santa Claus to those recipients of the socks.

“Another quote from him is be like Cheese and bacon, make everything you touch better,” said student Liah Greatti. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Ava Marchand explained why the 26 students did a sock drive.

“Usually people donates shirts, pants and that kind of stuff,” she said. “Nobody ever donates socks so we collected 229 pairs of socks to donate.

“The first spot to get cold, especially in winter, are your feet.”

Why did the students chose Adsum House for Women?

“Because it was the one that needed socks the most,” said Gabby Allen. “We’ve all contributed to this cause.”

Aiden Lanigan said he’s proud of what he and his classmates managed to do.

“I think we all should pat ourselves on the back for this for those who need the socks,” he said. “If they have socks, their feet won’t get as cold in the winter.”

Being a small community such as Fletchers Lake and Wellington make it extra special.

“I think it will mean a lot to all of us because this is the first class to do Socktober from Holland Road,” said student Jake Conway.

Knowing they have collected so much socks has left Maddy Hanlon with a full heart.

“I’m just smiling at what we’ve done,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”

As they move up and students in Grade three/four replace them, do they have any challenges for those students for Socktober 2018?

“We would like them to bring in more than what we did,” said student Maya Butcher. “I would say they should set 250 pairs as a goal because that’s 500 socks total.”

Teacher Alicia Elliott said the initiative began as something small. She’s very proud of what the 26 students in her class were able to accomplish.

“I think it’ll feel like it’s a pretty big gift to be giving that big basket of socks,.” she said. “To know it started off as a little idea from a YouTube channel and it turned into something pretty amazing.

“It gives me goosebumps to think of each of my students for contributing. And to know a little bit from a lot of people turns into a really big thing. That’s really cool and awesome.”

