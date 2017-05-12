- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: The band students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High School in Fall River finished off a topsy turvy year with a rousing Spring Band concert on May 11.



Before a full house of proud parents, grandparents, and siblings, the students performed routines as part of the Jazz band; the Grade 7 band; the Clarinet Ensemble; Flute ensemble; the new band group called the Advanced Repertoire group, which is small but mighty as conductor and band teacher Hope Gendron said.

The saxophone ensemble and the Grade 8 band were also part of the hour-long show.

The year was one of ups and downs with the teachers work-to-rule, but they persisted and kept going and that showed in the final performance.

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance and snapped some photos. The best of the bunch can be found in our Photo Gallery section.

We hope you enjoy looking at the photos. Great job to all those involved, from the students right to Mrs. Gendron.

