- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: The band students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High School in Fall River finished off a topsy turvy year with a rousing Spring Band concert on May 11.

A student is focused on hitting the right notes. (Healey photo)

Before a full house of proud parents, grandparents, and siblings, the students performed routines as part of the Jazz band; the Grade 7 band; the Clarinet Ensemble; Flute ensemble; the new band group called the Advanced Repertoire group, which is small but mighty as conductor and band teacher Hope Gendron said.

The saxophone ensemble and the Grade 8 band were also part of the hour-long show.

A band student focuses on the notes to the piece she is playing. (Healey photo)

The year was one of ups and downs with the teachers work-to-rule, but they persisted and kept going and that showed in the final performance.

- Advertisement -

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance and snapped some photos. The best of the bunch can be found in our Photo Gallery section.

We hope you enjoy looking at the photos. Great job to all those involved, from the students right to Mrs. Gendron.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

(Healey photo)
SHARE
Previous articleFrom the Firehouse: March calls
Next articlePolice charge 61 impaired drivers in HRM in April
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR