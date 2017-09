FALL RIVER: The Suburban FC Under-15 AAA girls soccer team is headed to Calgary next month.



The team, which includes five girls from the Fall River/Beaver Bank are, captured the Nova Scotia Soccer League provincial championship recently.

Among the girls filling out the roster locally are: Lauren Fergusson; Brenna Kennedy of Fletchers Lake; Grace Lancaster of Fall River; Claire Langille; and Emily Lush.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com