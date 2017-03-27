FALL RIVER: Two Fall River girls helped lead their Metro West Force (Blue) team to the Hockey Nova Scotia Female Peewee AA provincial crown.

Goalie Lucy Phillips turned away 31 of 33 shots and Leah Copeland helped keep the puck out of her own zone as Metro West Force downed Pictou 4-2. It was a rematch of last year’s five hour-plus marathon championship in which both teams were declared co-champions.

Phillips goes to Grade 7 at Georges P. Vanier Junior High, while Copeland is a Grade 6 student at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School.

Scoring for Metro West Force were: Taylor Jefferies; Jazlyn Wincey; Hayden Lilley, and Avery Walsh, but not in that order.

During the last minute of play, Pictou pressured with a six on three as two Metro players were in the penalty box, but Phillips and her teammates thwarted them.

Metro trailed 1-0 early on, like they did in the fourth round robin deciding game, but led 3-1 after two periods and held on for the victory.

Scotia grabs gold

The Scotia Under-15 girls, with a team based mostly of players from Fall River and Enfield, captured the Metro Indoor Soccer League championship with a 3-1 win over Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage.

The team is comprised of: Kiera Hiltz; Paige Burns; Signe Caswell; Katie Parker; Maggie White; Emma Archibald; Gemma Deal; Erin Robarts; Grace Major; Brooke Walker; Megan Pickrem; Brooklyn Eisan; and keeper Mallory Brown, who calls Enfield home. The team is coached by Mike MacDonald and Dave Keddy.

Brooke Walker scored twice while Kiera Hiltz had a single tally for the winners, with Mallory Brown picking up the win in goal.

Rebels bring home golden hardware at invitational hoops tournament

The Rebels Under-18 boys picked up the victory at the invitational tournament, hosted by the Pictou County Lightning in New Glasgow.

With head coach Brett Fulmore away, Scott Shlecky and two others were calling the shots and led the team to the win.

No scoring information was available.

Blues Bantam, Midget teams win divisions

Metro captures Jr C championship

The Metro Jaguars earned a hard fought Nova Scotia Regional Junior Hockey League (NSRJHL) championship with a 4-1 win on March 25.

Tony Hart of Fall River is an assistant captain on the Jaguars.

Here’s a team photo following the win. Hart is pictured in the middle holding the trophy.

