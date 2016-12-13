FALL RIVER: Parents and teachers at Fall River area schools aren’t about to let the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) labour strife with the provincial Liberal government fade from the news headlines.

That’s why close to 30 of them—a mixture of parents and teachers at Holland Road/Ash Lee/and Georges P. Vanier Junior High, along with a few students— gathered as drizzle fell on Dec. 8 for a peaceful rally. It was held along Hwy 2 in front of the Fall River Tim Hortons during the supper time rush hour.

Ron Nugent was the organizer for the two rallies.

“This McNeil government has pushed us far enough and over the coming days it’s time to be NSTUnited and stand for better working conditions and fair treatment and to negotiate a contract in fairness as opposed to dictating one down,” a statement from NSTU President Liette Doucet said, as read by Nugent on her behalf at the protest. “Teachers want to be back to work. We want to make sure we have all of our activities on the go and we want to make sure we’re doing status quo, but this government is forcing our hand.

“We just don’t want to roll over and move forward the way they want to dictate a contract.”

Nugent said it’s key to have small rallies like the one they held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

“These small rallies will let the public know we’re still here, that we still don’t have a contract, and that we’re still not in negotiations with the government and that we’re not sitting at the table,” he said. “Even thought he kids are back in school where they need to be, teachers are still exactly where they are with no contract and no negotiations.

“We still need to put pressure on our government to negotiate and not dictate.”

Liberal MLA Bill Horne briefly stopped by to talk and hear the concerns from those at the rally. He then left as he had a couple of community functions he had to attend.

