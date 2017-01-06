FALL RIVER: There might have been a couple of changes to the Team Clarke women’s curling team, but the Chester-based squad has kept going without skipping a beat.

The squad, comprised of Fourth (and Skip) Kristin Clarke of Hammonds Plains; lead Janique LeBlanc of Fall River; second Karlee Burgess of Truro; and third Emily Lloyd of Dundas, Ont., hasn’t let a new face and change in skips affect their play. They picked up right where they left off at the end of the 2016 season, where they captured the Canadian junior women’sand then World junior women’s title.

Team Clarke is just coming off punching their ticket to another national championship after winning the provincial title late in December.

LeBlanc said the team is thrilled and proud to represent N.S. at the 2017 Canadian Juniors in Victoria, B.C.

“This was one of our top outcome goals coming into the 2016/2017 curling season,” said LeBlanc in a Jan. 4 interview with The Laker. “After already experiencing three Canadian junior championships in the past, Karlee and I appreciate the elite conditions and competition that come with this championship.

“It’s amazing to be able to get back to that level with above average ice conditions and real national experience. That title definitely meant a lot to us.”

Winning a provincial title for a second time isn’t supposed to be as exciting as the first, but that’s the case for the girls, said Clarke.

“Knowing what the atmosphere and quality of competition is like at nationals, if anything I’m even more thrilled to get to represent Nova Scotia this year with our team,” said Clarke, 19. “Getting to represent our province on the national stage will be as equally thrilling as it has been in the past.”

Lloyd, 20, spoke about joining the team, replacing former Skip Mary Fay who led the team to its 2016 season full of golden accomplishments.

She said with any team lineup changes there will be an adjustment period, but she knows why it has been a relatively smooth transition for her and her three teammates.

“I would say that patience, dedication, and the love of the game have played a big part in our successes so far this season, as well as our coach, Andrew, and all of the support we have received from our families, sponsors, and community,” said Lloyd. “We came out sharp for provincials. We’re really excited to play our best at nationals.”

Clarke agreed.

“There certainly was a bit of newness to our team this year with a change at skip and bringing in Emily, but I think we accepted that it would be a new dynamic for us this year,” she said. “That has allowed us to build some great chemistry as a team leading up to provincials.

“We’re now at a point where we’re very comfortable with our roles on the team and we have a great energy level both on and off the ice that allows us to perform our best.”

LeBlanc said for the team to repeat as Canadian champions they just need to realize there is always an opportunity to learn and take each win and loss as a positive stepping stone.

“When it comes down to it, we just have to go out and curl with the same confidence we have always had,” she said.

For Burgess and LeBlanc it will mark the fourth time each have attended a national curling championship.

“We feel very comfortable with the atmosphere and absolutely love the feeling of wearing the Nova Scotia crest on our backs and playing on the arena ice,” said Burgess. “For Kristin’s second time back to nationals, she is comfortable with the atmosphere and I think that’s a huge advantage for us because we love the loud atmosphere with our fans cheering. The adrenaline rush brings to our game and helps us stay positive. We are thrilled to take Emily with us.”

It will be Lloyd’s first Canadian Juniors experience.

The team doesn’t go in with only winning on their mind, said Burgess.

“We have few expectations as a team,” she said. “We are willing to go in open minded and embrace and enjoy every moment.”

You can help the team get to B.C. They are holding an online fundraising auction on Facebook. Check out the items available by going to the fundraiser event page “Fundraising Auction” and making a bid by leaving a comment under item(s) you like.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com