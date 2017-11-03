WAVERLEY: Teamwork is the top thing five local girls have learned from taking part in competitive cheerleading with Legacy Cheer.

Waverley sisters Breanna, Ashlyn, and Alexa Lough—11, 13 and 14-years-old respectively; along with Erin Robarts of Fletchers Lake; and Kayla March of Waverley are five locals that compete with Legacy, based out of Dartmouth.

Breanna Lough has been competing in cheer since she was four-years-old.

“What I love about cheer-leading is being on a team, tumbling and being a flyer,” she said. “I hope to compete at ESPN in Orlando Florida in March 2019.”

Ashlyn Lough said she loves the atmosphere.

“When I started cheer seven years ago I could barely do a cartwheel and now i can do a standing back tuck,” said the 13-year-old.

Robarts, 14, just started cheerleading in July. She’s enjoying it to this point.

“I’m looking forward to improving my skills, having fun and exercise,” she said.

March, 15, has been doing it for five years. For her the best part is being part of a team.

Alexa Lough said most people think of different kind of cheerleaders when she tells them what she does.

“When people think of cheer-leading they think of sideline cheerleaders with pompoms and chants,” said Lough, 14. “Competitive cheer is neither.

“It is an exciting, technical, demanding sport of tumbling, tosses, dances, and pyramids.”

Robarts, Marsh, and Alexa Lough are all students at Lockview High. The two younger Lough girls attend Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

Legacy Cheer began because of its owners—and two of its coaches—passion for the sport of cheer-leading.

“Our motivation was to create an environment that all families feel welcomed into,” said Amberlee Buott. “A place that our young athletes can learn life experiences, sportsmanship, hard word, commitment, dedication, and community involvement.

“Our expectations for the future will be to grow this wonderful sport, as well as our program, hopefully into a successful small business in Nova Scotia,” added Leanne Shaw.

Shaw said they saw the need for another program in Dartmouth. Legacy is located at 19 Pettipas Drive in Burnside. You can try it for yourself by clicking here.