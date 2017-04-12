LOWER SACKVILLE: Third time’s not quite the charm for a 54-year-old Lower Sackville woman, arrested for a third time for impaired driving in as many weeks.

In a release on April 12, Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the most recent incident happened Monday, just before 8:30 p.m., when a resident reported a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Sackville Drive. It was the third arrest for the same infraction in three weeks.

“The vehicle continued onto Cobequid Rd., where it was involved in a head-on-collision with another vehicle,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.”

He said the suspect continued driving, causing a third vehicle to swerve and avoid being struck, resulting in minor vehicle damage.

RCMP located the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot and the suspect attempted to ram the police car with her vehicle. An RCMP officer on-scene quickly reacted to avoid a collision.

“The suspect’s vehicle went into a ditch and the suspect was taken into custody,” said Cpl. Hutchinson.

He added the suspect was not injured.

The woman faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle; refusal to provide breath sample; failing to stop at scene of accident; flight from police officer; and failure to comply with undertaking.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the woman appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 11. She was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on May 17.

