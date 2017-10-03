Two men dead, third seriously injured after Lower Sackville crash

LOWER SACKVILLE: Two men in their forties are dead and a third man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle collision shortly after midnight in Lower Sackville on Oct. 3.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson confirmed to The Laker the collision took place on Hillside Avenue in Lower Sackville. He said preliminary investigation findings indicate the car that the three and a driver were in slammed into a parked cube van. The driver is in police custody.

He said a 42-year-old man from Lower Sackville and a 48-year-old man from PEI were pronounced dead at the crash scene. The third man, a 25-year-old who lives in Bedford, was taken to hospital by EHS with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the 26-year-old driver from Lower Sackville is facing several charges from the incident.

Hillside Avenue was closed for a period of time as the RCMP’s Traffic Analyst was on site.