UPDATE FROM RCMP:

Update – Person of Interest in the hit-and-run pedestrian collision located

June 2, 2017, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia . . . the RCMP investigation from earlier today of the hit-and-run pedestrian collision, the subject of interest has been located.

RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP are searching for a black tractor trailer in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian collision on June 2.



At 9:27 a.m., Lower Sackville detachment responded to a 911 call that a woman had been hit by a truck along Cobequid Road.

“The truck left the scene following the collision,” said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. “The woman sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital by EHS.”

Cpl. Clarke said police would like to speak to the driver of a black tractor trailer (car hauler) about its possible involvement in the incident.

Halifax District RCMP is investigating this matter and is asking anyone with information about it to call them at 902 490 5020, or 1 800 803 RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com