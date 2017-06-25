UPDATED: Ball hockey tournament raises $3,720 for new field

FALL RIVER: Six teams got together on Saturday afternoon, June 24 to battle for four-on-four ball hockey supremacy in the second annual WFG Ball Hockey Tournament.

In the inaugural edition of the event, the brainchild of Steve MacLellan, teams battled it out at the cul-de-sac on Aberdeen Drive with all monies going to the IWK.

This year, MacLellan decided the tournament would support something closer and in their community, thus being the Dragons Football sports field being constructed at High Road/Carmel.

WFG, who MacLellan works for, matches the money raised. In 2016, it raised $1,600, and so the IWK received $3,200.

Before the first ball was dropped on June 24, $1,000 had been raised, including donations from Bill Horne MLA and Councillor Steve Streatch, who was on hand and announced he was donating $500.

The winning team taking home the trophy was The Plain White T’s, which included: captain Ross Barkhouse; Jake Barkhouse; Mike Barkhouse; Riley Murphy; Branden Hillier; Ben Guenette; Herve Guenette; Tony Croft; Patrick Tucker; Jack Meek; Ben Hicks, and Scott Meek.

MacLellan wished to thank the following for their support of this year’s event: Mark Gouthro and Fall River Sobeys for providing the food and bbqing; Dr. Beth from Fall River Chiropractic; Atlantic Road Construction for providing great prizes and donating $250; Bill Horne, MLA for donating $250; Steve Streatch for attending and donating $500; Sarah Daly of Equitable Life of Canada for providing great prizes; and Jason O’Hearn from Timbermart who provided the lumber for the rink.

Reporter Pat Healey was there for two games and snapped some great game action photos so keep an eye out for a photo gallery on our website next week.

