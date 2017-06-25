VIDEO: The bearded one is no more

FALL RIVER: Saying he was inspired by another community member who raised $1,200 to shave his head and beard, Jeff Morrison stepped up and said he would shave off his long, familiar white beard if he could raise more than $1,000 for Diann Robertson.

Morrison did that–and more. The final count saw his endeavour raise $2,300 for Robertson.

Before a hearty, supportive group of fellow community members and friends, Robertson–who is awaiting word for surgery in Alberta–and Jeff’s wife, Marg, plugged in the shaver, and well went to town shaving off the beard. Marg said her hubby had the beard for all of the 22 years she had been married to him.

The shaving took place during the fundraiser for Robertson at the LWF Hall on June 24, which included 50/50 draw; raffle on a handmade street sign; a silent auction; and a band, that the youngest in attendance aptly named the “Sparkle” band before she had to leave.It raised more than $5,000 for Robertson, who is seen most Thursday nights at wing night and in the kitchen at Dragons Football’s Chase the Ace nights every Friday night.

- Advertisement -

The generosity of the small community brought tears to Robertson’s face. She was at a loss for words as the total was announced.

Reporter Pat Healey was in attendance and took video and photos from the beard shaving. Look for a photo gallery on our Photo Gallery section later this week and in the July Laker.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com