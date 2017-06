- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: Elijah Boulton was crowned the winner of Mx. Lockview 2017 on Thursday night, June. 1 at Lockview High School in Fall River.

Mr. Lockview 2016, Lewis Coverdale, one of the judges for the night’s event announced him as the winner.

Check back later on Friday for a link to a photo gallery from Reporter Pat Healey.

For now, check out some of the videos Pat got at the Lockview High Prom Committee fundraiser in our Video section of our website.