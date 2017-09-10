VIDEO: Sprint to the finish at Kids Race 1.5 k

WAVERLEY: The Kids 1.5 k race at Waverley Gold Rush Days, organized by Fraser Allen, kicked off an exciting day of fun in Waverley.

The kids took to the trail behind the ballfield at McDonald Sports Park under nice warm weather, which burned off the fog that was in place for the adults 5 k race just an hour earlier.

Here’s a video of two runners coming to the finish for the Kids Race; watch for a photo album early this week on our website Photo Gallery section and see the Video section for more videos..