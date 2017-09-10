VIDEO: Sprint to the finish at Kids Race 1.5 k

By
Pat Healey
-

WAVERLEY: The Kids 1.5 k race at Waverley Gold Rush Days, organized by Fraser Allen, kicked off an exciting day of fun in Waverley.

The kids took to the trail behind the ballfield at McDonald Sports Park under nice warm weather, which burned off the fog that was in place for the adults 5 k race just an hour earlier.

Here’s a video of two runners coming to the finish for the Kids Race; watch for a photo album early this week on our website Photo Gallery section and see the Video section for more videos..

SHARE
Previous articleVIDEO: Foot Race 1.5 k Kids race
Next articleVIDEO: Push at the final stretch for Kids Race
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR