WAVERLEY: It was a good turnout of athletes from various HRSB schools at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley on Oct. 10 as Georges P. Vanier Vipers hosted a cross country meet.

Attending were Madeline Symonds Middle School; Rocky Lake Junior High; the host Vipers; Ridgecliffe; Brookside Junior High; and others.

VIDEO: And they’re off!!!

PHOTOS: Runners in action at McDonald Sports Park

In the junior girls race, it was Viper Georgia Carr-MacEachern—who is a well-rounded athlete also participating in gymnastics—came across the line first in the four kilometre race. She finished with a fare gap back to second, third, and fourth.

Hayden Lilly of of Madeline Symonds Middle School and Iris Gamble from Brookside completed the podium placing in the race, which had 64 girls.

In the junior boys, with 70 competitors, Rocky Lake Junior High came across the line first, followed by Madeline Symonds and then Brookside.

For Intermediate girls, Rocky Lake Junior High’s team came first followed by Ridgecliffe, who won the Intermediate boys race.

Reporter Pat Healey was there for the girls and some of the boys race and grabbed some photos and video of the races as it was underway. He almost got ran over during the girls race start getting video.