FALL RIVER: The deadline for the 2017 Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Recognition awards and dinner is fast approaching.

Community groups and organizations in the area have until March 31 to get their nominations in to the volunteer committee for the 14th annual ceremony. Details as to where and when the event will be held are still being worked out.

Groups are requested to select a volunteer from their organization who deserves special recognition. The nominated person will be honoured on behalf of your organization at the Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony and will be presented with a Volunteer Certificate. The purpose of this event is to honour the many volunteers who serve the residents of this area.

From these honourees, one Volunteer of the Year award will be given in an adult category (19 years and over) and a second will be given in a youth category (18 years or under). This year each organization is invited to select two volunteers- one youth and one adult.

The nominees and their guest, as well as one representative of their organization, will be invited to attend the annual dinner and awards ceremony to be held in April.

The deadline for the nomination form is March 31. The form has been revised to make the application process easier.

If you require a PDF copy, please send a request to this email address: WFB_Volunteers@BeaverBank.net.

You can also get the nomination form by emailing this address or by stopping by MLA Bill Horne’s constituency office on Fall River Road.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com