BEAVER BANK: Motorists are being asked to give themselves extra time on Monday June 12, along Beaver Bank Road as watermain repair will be taking place.

In a release on June 9, Halifax Water spokesman James Campbell said the scheduled watermain repairs will see crews working near 393 Beaver Bank Road (after Brown Hall, and before Majestic Avenue).

Work is to get underway at 9 a.m., and is expected to be completed by the rush hour at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Campbell said Halifax Water crews will maintain one lane, stop and go traffic in the work zone. Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to help ensure smooth traffic flow.

“On site personnel will also maintain communication with local residents and businesses to help minimize disruption,” said Campbell.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes where possible, to proceed carefully through the work zone and to expect delays. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Campbell said Halifax Water apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For more information on Halifax Water please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-490-4820.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com