Waverley youth faces charge after run from police

WAVERLEY: A run from the law was short-lived for a 17-year-old youth from Waverley late on the night of April 2.

According to a release from Halifax Regional Police, an officer was doing speeding enforcement at about 11:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth, when he observed an older model blue Honda Civic travelling inbound at a high rate of speed.

“The officer followed the car and then attempted to stop it on Highway 111 but the driver refused to stop,” police said in a release. “The officer pursued the car which turned off at the Burnside Drive exit and then turned right onto Burnside Drive, continuing at a high rate of speed.

“The driver also turned the car lights off.”

Police say a short time later they located the vehicle on Craigburn Court, but the driver was not in the car.

“A K-9 member attended and located the driver hiding under a bush at 11:49 p.m.,” said the release. “The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male youth from Waverley, was arrested at the scene.”

A passenger, also 17 from Dartmouth, was arrested a short distance away, and later released without charges.

The 17-year-old from Waverley is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court on May 4 to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

