Waverley youth faces charge after run from police

Halifax Regional Police were doing speeding enforcement when 17-year-old fled

By
Pat Healey
-
HRP have charged a Waverley youth following an incident on April 2. (HRP file photo)

WAVERLEY: A run from the law was short-lived for a 17-year-old youth from Waverley late on the night of April 2.

According to a release from Halifax Regional Police, an officer was doing speeding enforcement at about 11:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth, when he observed an older model blue Honda Civic travelling inbound at a high rate of speed.

“The officer followed the car and then attempted to stop it on Highway 111 but the driver refused to stop,” police said in a release. “The officer pursued the car which turned off at the Burnside Drive exit and then turned right onto Burnside Drive, continuing at a high rate of speed.

“The driver also turned the car lights off.”

Police say a short time later they located the vehicle on Craigburn Court, but the driver was not in the car.

“A K-9 member attended and located the driver hiding under a bush at 11:49 p.m.,” said the release. “The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male youth from Waverley, was arrested at the scene.”

A passenger, also 17 from Dartmouth, was arrested a short distance away, and later released without charges.

The 17-year-old from Waverley is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court on May 4 to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

SHARE
Previous articleAlleged assaults keep RCMP busy
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR