Wellington Connector gets funding

Federal Liberal MP Darrell Samson, along with Central Nova MP Sean Fraser were on hand with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal MLA Bill Horne for a surprise announcement on March 2. It took place at the Wellington/Fletchers Lake Station House.

The feds are contributing $10 million to the construction of the Wellington/Aerotech Connector; the province is contributing $11.2 million to cover the $21 million project. It’s expected to get started this Spring, with a completion of late 2018.

