Wellington Connector gets funding

By
Pat Healey
-

Federal Liberal MP Darrell Samson, along with Central Nova MP Sean Fraser were on hand with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal MLA Bill Horne for a surprise announcement on March 2. It took place at the Wellington/Fletchers Lake Station House.

The feds are contributing $10 million to the construction of the Wellington/Aerotech Connector; the province is contributing $11.2 million to cover the $21 million project. It’s expected to get started this Spring, with a completion of late 2018.

Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

