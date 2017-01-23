WJCC important to community, Streatch says

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The local councillor says this communities volunteer-run community centre is an “important asset.”

Steve Streatch was responding to chatter in the community that his vision for the Windsor Junction Community Centre (WJCC) included some major changes to what is currently situated on site.

That is far from the truth the representative for Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley told The Laker during the monthly councillor sit down on Jan. 17 at his Fall River office.

“The WJCC, in my view, is a very important asset in the community, and I want to see it, and its activities, continue for years to come,” he said. “There are many young people who have gone through the WJCC and their parents have before them.

“I want to see that it is there for both today and into the future.”

