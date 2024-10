ELMSDALE: The Exit 8 ramp to Elmsdale is a little nicer looking these days thanks to one local organization.

The Hardwood Lands 4-H Club held an Exit Ramp cleanup Challenge last weekend.

Members, parents and leaders collected this huge pile of trash in two hours.

There was six parents/leaders and many youths involved as they collected 20 + bags and a pile of random signs and junk.

Overall, they picked up 170 kilograms of garbage.