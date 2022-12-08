The following is a Public Service Announcement provided by East Hants RCMP

EAST HANTS: Cannabis impairs balance, coordination, motor skills, attention, judgment, and reaction time. Remember, impaired is impaired. This holiday season and always, drive sober to protect yourself and others.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell of the East Hants RCMP wants residents to have a safe and joyous holiday, but reminds them to plan ahead and not drive impaired.

Using cannabis before driving can significantly increase your risk of a serious collision. This holiday season and always, remember, impaired is impaired.

When you drive impaired, you put yourself and everyone around you at risk of death and serious injury. Please help protect everyone by driving sober.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is on the road 24/7 and 365 days a year to help protect Nova Scotians from impaired drivers.

Wondering whether to call 911 when you think a driver may be impaired? If you believe someone is driving impaired or they’re otherwise an immediate threat to road safety, please call 911.

If possible, provide the license plate number, a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.

As we move through this wonderful holiday season, you may notice an increase in Nova Scotia RCMP checkpoints.

S/Sgt Bushell wants residents to always drive sober and report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Thank you for your help keeping Nova Scotia safe.

Think you’re not going to get caught driving impaired? Think again. Plan ahead for a safe ride home or to spend the night.

With drug recognition experts and members specially trained in sobriety testing, the RMP are well equipped to detect and stop people from driving under the influence.