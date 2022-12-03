Abby Lewis leads N.S. contingent at Cross Country nationals

BEAVER BANK: A cross country athlete from Beaver Bank was among the highlighted results at the national championships, held in Ottawa on Nov. 26.

In a release posted on its website, Athletics Nova Scotia said that Abby Lewis, a Lockview High student, led the N.S. women to a sixth-place finish in team competition in branch standings.

Overall, they came home with a 12th place outcome in 15:36 during the four-kilometre distance.

Lewis, who competes with Chebucto, finished 12th in the U-18 women’s race.

The day brought unseasonably high temperatures to Ottawa for the end of November, with sun and 10 degrees being welcomed compared to last year’s frigid championships.

Another highlights of the day was included Anna Robinson (XTFC) placing 13th overall in the U20 Women’s race.

On the team side, for the men, Silas Conlin-Morse led the NS men to a fifth-place team finish, completing the six km distance in 20:44 to place 28th overall.

The scorers for each NS team were as follows:

U18 NS Women – 6th place (284 points)

12th – 15:36 – Abby Lewis (Chebucto Athletics)

53rd – 16:45 – Ella Bottomley (Celtic Athletics)

61st – 16:58 – Poppy Moon (Chebucto Athletics)

158th – 18:36 – Madesen Allen (Chebucto Athletics)

163rd – 18 :46 – Anne-Sophie Le Rudulier (Chebucto Athletics)

183rd – 19:52 – Katherine Sneddon-Simons (YHZ T&F Club)

U18 NS Men – 5th place (234 points)

28th – 20:44 – Silas Conlin-Morse (Valley Athletics)

45th – 21:10 – Griffin Gamble (Chebucto Athletics)

55th – 21:20 – Conlan MacKenzie (XTFC)

106th – 22:12 – Luka Chiasson (Halifax Road Hammers)

149th – 22:55 – Alex Quinton (Chebucto Athletics)

177th – 23:22 – Mathew Lawton (Chebucto Athletics)

Chebucto Athletics was the sole club scoring team for NS, with Chebucto placing 14th (394 points) in the U18 Women’s club standings and 21st (595 points) in the U18 Men’s club standings.

All other Nova Scotia results not mentioned above:

U18 Men (6km)

224th – 24:38 – Liam Elliott (Chebucto Athletics)

U20 Women (6km)

13th – 23:32 – Anna Robinson (XTFC)

Senior Men (10km)

25th – 32:04 – Alex Neuffer (Unattached NS)

68th – 34:36 – Alec Freeman (Unattached NS)

80th – 35:12 – Maksym Pokotylets (Unattached NS)

Senior Women (10km)

38th – 38:15 – Colleen Wilson (Halifax Road Hammers)