HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: A flight with a reported 77 people on board experienced an issue upon landing at Halifax Stanfield Airport on Saturday night.

Reports indicate that the Air Canada Express Flight 2259, operated by PAL Airlines, sustained a gear collapse as it landed.

That resulted in fire crews from Halifax Fire (Bedford, Sackville, Goffs, and Airport fire) being paged out for an aircraft emergency at approximately 9:18 p.m.

The runway at HSIA was closed to air traffic for a short time after the incident with the Dash-8 airline.

ADVERTISEMENT:

HSIA said in a post on their social media account on X that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, Air Canada Express Flight 2259 operated by Pal Airlines, experienced an aircraft incident upon arrival in Halifax from St. John’s, NL.

“All passengers and crew on board have since been deplaned and have been transported off the airfield,” HSIA said.

“Our airfield was closed briefly this evening, but one of our runways has now been cleared to resume regular operations.”

They said they will provide further updates if required.

Twitter Link: https://x.com/HfxStanfield/status/1873205567814287516