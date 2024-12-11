Alberta, PEI men arrested by RCMP at checkpoint for parole violations

WEST HANTS: RCMP in West Hants arrested two men for parole violations after they attempted to avoid a checkpoint in Bishopville.
In a release, N.S. RCMP said that on December 7, at approximately 6 p.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement at a checkpoint on Bishopville Rd.
They observed an approaching vehicle turn around and drive away.
A traffic stop was completed on the vehicle, a GMC Sierra.
The driver, a 39-year-old man from Alberta, was found to be in violation of his parole conditions.
The passenger, a 28-year-old Prince Edward Island man, initially gave a false name.
Officers quickly determined the man’s identity and confirmed he was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for being illegally at large.
Both men were arrested and remanded into the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada.
File #: 2024-1785894