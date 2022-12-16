Alert RCMP officer leads to further charges against impaired driver

ELMSDALE: An observant East Hants RCMP helped take an impaired driver who is well-known to police with serious other charges including assault with a weapon on his resume off the roads on Dec. 11 in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the officer was on patrol in Elmsdale when the officer came upon an impaired driver breaching conditions of a previous release order.

“The officer recognized the vehicle was associated to a known suspect who is on a curfew and facing serious charges which include common assault, assault with a weapon, breach of a release order and pointing a firearm,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the officer stopped the vehicle and confirmed the identity of the driver as one and the same as the person under charge and now in breach of his curfew.

“While roadside, investigators determined the driver was also exhibiting signs of impairment,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver, a 40-year-old Canning man, was arrested and taken to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

He said the man will face the courts at a later date to speak to further charges of impaired driving, and breach of conditions.