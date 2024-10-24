Autism N.S. receives donation of 76 e-bikes from Dartmouth business

HALIFAX: Autism Nova Scotia is delighted to announce the generous donation of 76 e-bikes from Carson Exports.

This incredible gift will create new opportunities for Autistic individuals across Nova Scotia to explore their communities, enhance their independence, and engage in active transportation.

The gift was made possible by Carson Exports and through the Electrify Nova Scotia Provincial Rebate Program.

This donation was recognized at an event this week.

Amanda Alexander, Interim Executive Director of Autism Nova Scotia. said they’re deeply grateful to Carson Exports for this generous donation.

“This initiative will not only enhance the wellbeing of Autistic people by increasing independence and promoting physical activity.

“It will also empower many Autistic people to take control of their lives and seize opportunities that may have been out of reach,” said Alexander.

The e-bikes will be integrated into Autism Nova Scotia’s social and recreational programs, allowing Autistic participants in Halifax Regional Municipality and at our regional autism centres across the province to explore their local communities in a safe and supportive environment.

This nitiative will support those who are working towards greater independence and those who face transportation challenges, particularly in rural areas where access to public transit is limited.

Autism Nova Scotia will launch a new program offering e-bikes to the community, with more details to come.

Many Autistic individuals experience co-occurring conditions, which can prevent them from obtaining a driver’s license. These e-bikes will provide an alternative means of transportation, fostering autonomy and improving the quality of life for those unable to drive.

This donation will have a lasting impact by increasing access to transportation, enabling participation in community activities, and empowering Autistic individuals to explore and engage with their surroundings in new and meaningful ways. Autism Nova Scotia extends heartfelt thanks to Carson Exports for their commitment to supporting the autism community.