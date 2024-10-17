Beaver Bank man issued driving suspension for impaired driving

BEAVER BANK/LOWER SACKVILLE: A 32-year-old Beaver Bank man is among the 16 impaired drivers that RCMP stopped across HRM over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said police arrested two impaired drivers and suspended the licences of an additional fourteen drivers.

On October 11, at approximately 5:55 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel of a Hyundai Santa De stopped in an intersection on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers confirmed that the driver, a 55-year-old Lower Sackville man, was not impaired by alcohol,” he said. “However, the man displayed severe signs of impairment and refused to comply with the demand of a standard field sobriety test.”

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was arrested for Operation while Impaired by Drug.

That same evening, between 9:10 p.m. and 11:40 p.m., RCMP officers stopped three drivers who provided breath samples into an approved screening device (ASD) with results over the provincial limit of 50 mg%.

The three drivers were:

41-year-old Head of Jeddore man

28-year-old Ellerhouse man

24-year-old Halifax woman

Throughout the day of October 12, traffic stops completed by RCMP officers involved four other drivers.

The four provided breath samples into an approved screening device (ASD) with results over the Provincial limit of 50 mg%.

This list included the 32-year-old Beaver Bank man as well as:

27-year-old Lucasville man

59-year-old Terrence Bay man

41-year-old Head of St Margarets Bay woman

On October 13, between 10:50 a.m. and 11:20 p.m., six drivers with blood alcohol concentration over 50 mg% were stopped by RCMP officers.

This list included:

43-year-old Wicklow, N.B., woman

40-year-old Halifax woman

38-year-old Halifax man

45-year-old Eastern Passage woman

20-year-old Eastern Passage man

54-year-old Middle Sackville man

On October 14, at approximately 3:10 p.m., an officer from the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Traffic Unit completed a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion near the intersection of Windmill Rd. and Ralston Ave. in Dartmouth.

The driver, a 27-year-old Middle Sackville man, provided a roadside breath sample into an ASD which resulted in a “fail”.

He was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 110 mg% and 100 mg%.

Also, at 3:10 p.m., a second RCMP officer, this time in the Timberlea area, stopped a sport utility vehicle travelling on Timberlea Village Parkway.

The driver, a 31-year-old Timberlea woman, provided a breath sample into an approved screening device (ASD) with results over the Provincial limit of 50 mg%.

The two drivers arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance were later released and are both scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

All fourteen drivers with blood alcohol concentrations between 50 mg% and 80 mg% were issued immediate driving suspensions.

If you suspect an impaired driver, it’s an emergency; call 911.

File #’s 24-140024, 24-140130, 24-140140, 24-140162, 24-140222, 24-140241, 24-140626, 24-140667, 24-140802, 24-140887, 24-140976, 24-141169, 24-141183, 24-141213, 24-141436, 24-141437