MAIN PHOTO: Former HRM Councillor for the Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank Lisa Blackburn has been nominated as the NDP candidate for Sackville-Uniacke. Here she is seen with N.S. NDP Leader Claudia Chender at the nomination meeting at Apartment 3 in Lower Sackville on Oct. 25. (Photo from Lisa Blackburn on FB)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Lisa Blackburn is ready to get the boots on the ground and running for election as an MLA.

At Apartment 3 coffee shop in Lower Sackville on Oct. 25, Blackburn, the former well-liked councillor for Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank, and Paul Wozney were nominated to be the candidates for the N.S. NDP.

Blackburn, who resides and is a full-on Beaver Bank native, will run the orange colours in Sackville-Uniacke, while Wozney will run in Sackville-Cobequid.

“Last night was an exciting start to what will be an amazing campaign,” said Blackburn.

She said that supporters from all over packed Apartment 3.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In a release, N.S. NDP leader Claudia Chender said the party is one that cares about the people of this province and Lisa and Paul do too.

“We are building something special and are excited about the enthusiasm we’re feeling from Nova Scotians,” said Chender. “Sackville knows that we can do better: to address housing, to ease the cost of living, and to ensure that everyone actually has the health care they need.

“Electing more New Democrat MLAs means more MLAs who are committed to solving these challenges and rolling up their sleeves to do the work to make things better.”

Blackburn sat on HRM Regional council for eight years serving District 14.

She fought as a councillor to ensure residents had access to municipal services and had their voices heard at Council, said a release from the N.S. NDP.

Before serving on HRM Council, Blackburn worked as a broadcast journalist in radio and television with Q-104, LITE 92.9, ATV and Global.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Blackburn said she is looking forward to being the MLA for Sackville-Uniacke, if elected whenever the provincial election is held.

“For the people of Middle and Upper Sackville and Mount Uniacke, I believe in you and I’m looking forward to representing you as your MLA after eight years on HRM Council,” she said.

“I know this area and the needs facing you.”

She said the area needs an MLA who’s ready to listen to people.

“This area needs an MLA that will also fight to lower housing costs and general costs of living and honestly someone is who is willing to step up and do the job of an MLA,” said Blackburn.

“I’m looking forward to campaigning with Claudia Chender as part of the NSNDP team.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wozney is a public-school teacher who served as the President of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union from 2018-2022.

As a powerful advocate for students and teachers, and a father raising his children in the community, Paul is ready to fight for all voters of Sackville-Cobequid.

“I want to be the MLA for Sackville-Cobequid because I see daily with my students the future of our province and I want to ensure that future is as bright as possible,” said Wozney.

“When I talk to Claudia I see someone who cares about the people of Nova Scotia and is ready to fight for a province where everyone can build the life they want in the province we all love.

“Claudia’s genuine optimism about what’s possible for Nova Scotians is contagious.

“I’m looking forward to campaigning as part of her team.”