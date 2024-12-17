LANTZ: The Wear Well Bombers from New Glasgow scored four straight times in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit enroute to a 4-02 win over the Rangers.

The N.S. U1-5 Major Midget Hockey game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

One of those four goals included the Bomber player pushing out the leg of the Rangers goalie, and the puck trickling across the line.

The referee signalled goal despite the apparent infraction of the push of the goalie pad which allowed the puck to squirt free and across the goal line.

The goal seemed to deflate the Rangers who had been getting a few chances before this took place.

There were also several other infractions not called despite being dangerous plays, that were called in earlier season games.

Scoring for the Rangers were Eric Hanley and Porter Kalyta.

Assists went to Kade Romaine; Cash West; Scott Corkum; and Jake Willmott.

Goalie Noah Palk stopped 23 of 27 shots in suffering the loss.

The Rangers are next in action on Dec. 21 when they host the Harbour Rage in Lantz. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. They are on the road to the Gulls on Dec. 22 for a 12:15 p.m. start.

(Healey photo)

A Bombers player. (Healey photo)

A Ranger is ready to pounce on the rebound if the Bomber goalies gives one. (Healey photo)