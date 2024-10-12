LANTZ: Chris Caissie scored a hat trick, including a short handed and power play markers, and the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins held on to win on home ice over rival Brookfield Elks.

The game started slow for the Pens who trailed 2-1 early in the first to an Elks squad that took advantage of an almost sleepy looking Penguin squad.

However, East Hants found their legs in the middle stanza and reeled off five straight goals to lead 6-2.

In the third they held a 7-3 lead, before Brookfield made it closer with two of their own, but Caissie notched an empty net goal to seal it.

The rivalry definitely was there with the crowd into the game and the intensity on the ice being ramped up after several hits, including one that led to a scrummage in the corner and a pair of fights.

Jake O’Connor skates away with the puck. (Healey photo)

Besides Caissie, East Hants had goals from Alex Field; Ethan Hines, Logan Durno; Chris Brill; and Rylan McQuaid.

Assists went to McQuaid; Hayden Tamm; Jake O’Connor; and Nick Veinot, all with two helpers each.

Single assists came off the sticks of Caissie; Field; Tucker Hayse; Devin Meagher; and Jacob Sanford;

Fintan Boudreau earned the goaltending win stopping 26 of 29 before he was replaced for the final 8:58 by Will Shields.

Shields stopped four of six shots he faced in that span.

Thomas Garipey got the loss in Brookfield’s net allowing eight goals on 39 shots.

The Pens will now regroup to get ready to battle with Membertou and the Strait on the road next weekend in Cape Breton.

The game against Membertou is 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19; and Strait is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

East Hants’ Ty Campbell is tied up with a Brookfield player. (Healey photo)

A Brookfield player crowds the Pens net. (Healey photo)

Brookfield Sam Rogers eyes the play by the Pens goal. (Healey photo)

A Brookfield player tried to outskate a East Hants forward. (Healey photo)