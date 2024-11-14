MILFORD/KENNETCOOK: Students at two local high schools are getting to participate in an exciting initiative from Futureworx Nova Scotia.

Hants East Rural High and Hants North Rural High, along with South Colchester Academy in Brookfield, are hosting Career Exploration & Resource [CEAR] Fairs.

Meagan Kuhn said the idea for these fairs originated from her experience noticing a certain group of students who were not engaging with the annual AARAO Fairs.

“These fairs are fantastic for university-bound and college bound students, but I found that students who weren’t planning to attend university often skipped the event, saying things like, “I’m not going to university” or “I don’t know what I want to do yet,” said Kuhn.

“This made me realize that there was a need for a more inclusive event—one that focuses on exploration instead of the pressure of making a “career decision” right away.”

The CEAR Fair will happen Nov. 20 at HERH from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and at HNRH on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kuhn wanted to create a space where students could discover career pathways beyond traditional university options.

“We believe that career exploration is for everyone, regardless of their background or academic plans,” she said. “School isn’t for everyone, and careers don’t just come from a university degree. There are so many valuable pathways available in the trades, apprenticeships, the workforce, and beyond.”

The CEAR Fairs aim to give students the opportunity to explore a wide range of options that reflect their diverse interests and strengths.

For 40 years, Futureworx has been a leader in the Nova Scotia employment sector, supporting clients through training and skills development to reach their full potential.

“ This is our second year hosting the CEAR Fairs, and I am thrilled to partner with TJ Jordan, the School Liaison at Cobequid Education Centre in Truro, and my follow Futureworx employee,” said Kuhn.

In addition, Anna Martin from the Aboriginal Peoples Training and Education Commission (APTEC) has joined us.

“ Together, we’ve worked hard to design an event that is both engaging and informative for students of all backgrounds and interests,” she said. “At the fairs, we’ll have professionals from a wide range of sectors.”

Representatives from industry sector councils, Apprenticeship Nova Scotia, union representatives, and more will be in attendance to discuss career pathways and how students can get started in these industries.

“We’ve also invited organizations like Futureworx/NSW, Service Canada, Women Unlimited, and the Food Bank, among others, to provide students with a face-to-face interaction with important resources to support their transitions from high school to the next stage of their lives,” said Kuhn.

Service Canada will also be able to provide students with their SIN Numbers on site if they are able to provide a hard copy of their birth certificate.

SIN Number are key to applying for loans, grants, bursaries, and jobs as well as completing taxes.

“One of the things that sets the CEAR Fairs apart is our focus on engagement, said Kuhn.

“We know that keeping students engaged can be challenging, so we’ve encouraged our guests to bring interactive activities such as simulators, games, and even prizes to make the event more fun and engaging,” she said. “Students will also have the chance to collect a “passport” as they visit different booths, with the opportunity to win prizes for their participation.”

At Futureworx, they provide their clients with support that enables them to engage in employment initiatives that support their goals.

“We’re proud to host these fairs right in the schools, meeting students where they are, during the school day,” said Kuhn.

“This ensures they have access to the information and resources they need to start thinking about their futures—whether they’re considering university, entering the workforce, or exploring apprenticeships and other training options.”

She said their goal is to make the event accessible to all students, regardless of their career plans, or current knowledge.

Kuhn said they’re excited to welcome a few additional schools that aren’t part of AARAO but have expressed interest in attending.

“The more, the merrier in this case, and we’re thrilled to see such strong interest in providing students with these important opportunities for exploration and hope they continue to grow every year.”