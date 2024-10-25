NOEL: RCMP are reminding residents to respect the power of the tides in the Bay of Fundy after an incident that luckily ended happily at Burntcoat Head Park on Oct. 20.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said that officers responded to a call for service after it was reported that a child had become separated from her parents while visiting Burntcoat Head Park in Noel.

“After the parents and concerned members of the public could not locate the child, police were contacted,” he said.

JRCC, Noel and Walton fire dept also attended with boats and drones.

There was good news to come from the panic.

Const. Burns said after being missing for more than an hour, the child was found near a residence on Burntcoat road.

“The child explained she had wandered too far, got trapped by the incoming tide, climbed a bank and walked through a wooded area until they came to a house where they was able to call for help,” relayed Const. Burns.

There were no injuries and the child was returned to their parents.

He said this should serve as a reminder to everyone regarding what the power of the tides can do and quickly..