Coca-Cola Holiday caravan brings magic of Christmas to First Lake

LOWER SACKVILLE: The spirit of the season was alive at the First Lake Drive Sobeys in Lower Sackville on Nov. 30.

The Coca-Cola Caravan came to the Sobeys in Lower Sackville, and there were plenty of children that came out for the two hour event to see Santa himself.

Here are some photos and video by Dagley Media of the truck’s visit.

The truck’s journey to N.S. began in North Sydney before making its way towards Halifax.

It was at the Annapolis Valley on Dec. 1, and will finish its N.S. visit on Dec. 3 at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth from 1-9 p.m.

The all lit up “Deliver The Magic” Coca-Cola Holiday truck and “North Pole” were also on site for selfies.