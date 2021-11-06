COLUMN: MLA News with PC MLA Brian Wong

I want to thank the people of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank for electing me as your representative in the Nova Scotia Legislature. I promise to work hard and do my best to find solutions to issues in our area. Please reach out to my office any time to either myself, or my constituency assistant Danielle Deveau, for any assistance.

Thank you to former MLA Bill Horne for being accommodating in the transition and I wish him all the best in his retirement.

I am excited with the potential of our communities, and I look forward to working with our community groups and individuals to make WFRBB an even better place to live and play.

I expect to always be held accountable not only to our communities, but also to the commitments on which our government was elected on.

We Remember and Thank Those Who Serve

On November 11, we pay special recognition to those who died in service to our country. We also honour and thank the many men and women who have served and are still serving on behalf of our country.

Let’s take time to remember the freedom that we enjoy and remember why we must work for peace every day of the year.

64th General Assembly – Member Statements

I am honoured to be attending my first legislative sitting. In addition to passing and debating important legislation to improve our province, I have the opportunity to stand in Province House and hi-light some of our constituency’s wonderful people and their achievements.

Here are some of the Members Statements that I have presented so far this session: Dyslexia Awareness, Dee Dee Austin, Fall River Lions, Jason Crowell, Lockview High School Parents Prom Committee, Olivia Chute, and Girls Suburban FC U17 AAA.

I hope to have the video clips uploaded to facebook & twitter to view shortly.

News & Notes

Adoption Records Act – Changes to accessing Adoption Records

The Adoption Records Act will take effect in the spring. It allows adopted people – once they turn 19 – birth parents, potential birth parents and relatives to access adoption information – https://novascotia.ca/adoption-records-changes/ .

Adopted people, birth parents and others affected by the changes can get more information or file a disclosure veto or contact notice by contacting the Disclosure Program: 902-424-2755 / 1-833-424-2755 (toll-free) / adoptiondisclosure@novascotia.ca /

Driver Licence Knowledge Tests Online

Nova Scotians will now be able to take their driver licence knowledge test online. The new bilingual service will provide a more convenient option to get a learner’s licence.

The online knowledge test and more information on the service are available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/take-driver-knowledge-test-learners-licence-class-7