COLUMN: MP’s News and Views with Darrell Samson

This column is provided by:

HURRICANE FIONA

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has announced that up to $28.4 million in federal funding will be available specifically for Hurricane Fiona Ocean cleanup activities in a new call for proposals through the Ghost Gear Fund.

This is in addition to the immediate funding of up to $1.5 million that supports 11 partners for cleanup this fall in areas hit by the storm.

The submission deadline is December 19. Funded projects are expected to take place from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.canada.ca/…/government-of-canada-announces…

FAMILY DAY SKATE FEB. 20

Date: Monday February 20, 2023

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8

Come join us for a FREE Skate and FREE Chili!

SUPPORTING THE WAVERLEY LEGION THROUGH THE CCRF

I joined members of the Royal Canadian Legion Dieppe Branch in Waverley on Friday October 28 to deliver some great news not only for our local Veteran and military members, but for the entire community in the Waverley area.

Whether it is Veteran specific programming, a regularly scheduled wing night, a special community event, or even providing a facility for participatory democracy, they always seem to be welcoming visitors.

I’m very pleased to share that they have been approved for $159,000 to replace their roof.

The funding represents a crucial upgrade that will allow their fantastic services to continue. Our federal government understands that those who fought for our country deserve the respect and dignity they have earned, and we will continue to invest in improving supports for veterans.

2023 CALENDAR

Your complimentary 2023 calendar will soon be arriving in mailboxes across the riding. This year’s version features photos from the military community who we will always be forever grateful for their sacrifice.

It also includes a list of common phone numbers that you may need, so hopefully you’ll find it useful and keep it handy throughout the year.

2022 IN REVIEW

On the occasion of Christmas and with 2022 drawing to a close, we can all reflect on the ways we have risen to meet yet another year of challenges with great resilience. This Christmas, let us remember how far we have come and how good it is to be able to be with friends and family. We can all look forward to 2023 in the hopes that it will bring ongoing signs of improvement.

This can be a busy time of year for most of us whether shopping, decorating, or sharing festivities with loved ones and friends.

However, this season can be particularly difficult for those who maybe find themselves alone or unable to afford the holiday experience for their children that they had wished for. Please take time to check on your neighbours or others who you know who might be struggling.

If you find yourself in this situation and things seem too overwhelming, please do not hesitate to reach out for help:

Mental Health Mobile Crisis Line:

902-429-8167 (or toll-free 1-888-429-8167)

I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone and their families and wish you all the most amazing holiday season with your loved ones.

Happy Hanukkah! Merry Christmas! Joyeux Noël! Happy Kwanzaa!

All the best,

Darrell Samson, MP.

This column is provided by: