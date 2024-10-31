COLUMN: MPs News & Views with MP Darrell Samson

This is the monthly column for November as provided by MP Darrell Samson.

A message from your MP

The first world war ended over 100 years ago, in 1918, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

That is why we take two minutes of solemn silence at 11am every November 11th.

To our military community, we extend our deepest appreciation for your selfless service, and for contributing to the strength and unity of Canada.

Lest we forget. Nous nous souviendrons.

BILL OF RIGHTS

In September, our government released the blueprints for a Renters’ Bill of Rights and a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights as part of our commitment to making safe, affordable housing a reality for all Canadians.

The Blueprints are centered on 4 principles

Ensuring everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home Fostering fairness and transparency Addressing inequity and discrimination Safeguarding the system

Read them here:

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/bill-rights-charte-droits/index-eng.html .

Suicide prevention starts with open conversations, support, and understanding.

If you or someone you know is struggling, don’t hesitate to seek help—there are people who care and resources available.

9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline

Hope for Wellness Helpline – 24/7 support for Indigenous persons: 1-855-242-3310

Kids Help Phone: Call 1-8000-6868 or text 686868 for immediate support.

Call 911 if someone needs immediate assistance. Your quick action could save a life.

PHARMACARE

Bill C-64, the Pharmacare Act, has received Royal Assent!

The first phase of Canada’s national universal pharmacare program will support reproductive freedom by providing up to nine million women and gender diverse people in Canada free access to contraception.

Additionally, the 3.7 million people in Canada living with diabetes will have universal access to a suite of medications that reduce the risk of serious health complications and improve quality of life.

www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2024/10/government-of-canada-passes-legislation-for-a-first-phase-of-national-universal-pharmacare.html of Canada Passes Legislation for a First Phase of National Universal Pharmacare – Canada.ca .

Darrell Samson, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook.