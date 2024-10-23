Community gives Caring & Sharing boost with food drive donations

ELMSDALE: The East Hants community opened their arms big last weekend.

At the third annual Fall Food drive put on by staff at the Elmsdale Superstore, there was a lot of food and money donated for the Caring and Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

Devin Scully and his colleagues were at the entrance with food bank volunteers for several hours on Saturday morning handing out paper with what the food bank needed.

And those who were going shopping helped by picking up some items and then depositing them with the volunteers on their way out.

During the Fall Food drive, the fundraiser was able to collect almost four SUV loads of food. Some cash donations were also made.

The food is going to help re stock the shelves at the food bank, which has seen an increase in use this past year.

Scully wanted to thank the East Hants community for the support of the food drive.

Here are a few photos that we snapped while we were there around 1130 a.m.

A donation is given to Devin Scully for the food drive. (Healey photo)

Donated food is placed in a box by Karen Tingley. (Healey photo)

The volunteers that were on hand. (Healey photo)

Boxes full of food that was donated. (Healey photo)