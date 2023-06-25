SHUBENACADIE: A 26-year-old Halifax man has been remanded into custody after being arrested for aggravated assault at a campground in Shubenacadie on June 24.

RCMP say that officers from East Hants RCMP arrested the man after being informed of the assault.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. June 24, RCMP and EHS responded to a report of a disturbance at a campground on Hwy 215 in Shubenacadie.

Responding officers located a severely injured woman, a 23-year-old from Dartmouth, who was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old Halifax man was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault and remains in custody.

Four people (all adults), including the victim and suspect, were staying in a camper when an argument escalated between the suspect and victim.

East Hants District RCMP is continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2023-893956