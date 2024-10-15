Dragons boys golf team snag SSNS Provincial championship

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High boys golf team have captured the provincial School Sport Nova Scotia title.

At the recently held provincial championship, the Dragons slayed the competition winning by 17 strokes.

It was held at the Truro Golf & Country Club.

The Dragons final score was +1 for 214 while the nearest competition was South Colchester Academy at +18 for a score of 231.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Lockview High team was comprised of: Cole Stewart, Blake Wilson, Aiden Hibberts, and Luke MacDougall. Only the top three scores counted.

Stewart was tops in the individual scoring finishing with a -2 for a total gross of 69.

Wilson was +1 for a total gross of 72.

MacDougall was in a three-way tie for third with a score of +2 and a total gross of 73.

Hibberts shot +41 for a total gross of 89 for 41st place.