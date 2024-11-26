Dragons girls fall short against Warriors in hoops play

FALL RIVER: It was a close game on Monday night in girls basketball play, but the Lockview Dragons fell short of a win.

In the Eastlink girls basketball game of the week, the Halifax West Warriors downed the Dragons 78-70 before a boisterous home crowd on Fall River Rebels minor basketball night.

The game, along with the boys game that followed, were both aired on Eastlink Community TV.

Issy Ralph of Lockview, no. 3, watches as a Halifax West player goes up for the dunk. (Healey photo)

The game was very close between the teams, as Lockview trailed by double digits at one point but rallied back before they ran out of gas to lose by eight.

Leading Lockview High was Avery MacFarlane with 23 points, while Calla Angel had 15 points.

Isabel Ralph contributed nine points in the loss.

No scoring information was available on the boys Dragons game.

Calla Angel, no. 7 with Lockview High, dribbles up the court to try and get an offensive attack started. (Healey photo)

Lockview’s Ava Manley reaches for the ball. (Healey photo)