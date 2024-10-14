Driver faces license review following two-vehicle collision: police

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A driver will be subjected a license review after a two-vehicle collision in Upper Nine Mile River.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to the 911 call of the collision on Hwy 14 on Oct. 6/

“On scene, officers determined that the driver of a passenger car had pulled out of a driveway and cut off a pickup truck that was towing a trailer that contained a motorcycle inside,” said Const. Burns.

He said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid a collision between the car and the trailer.

“The car struck the side of the trailer and flipped it on its side,” he said.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.”

Const. Burns said the driver of the car will be subjected to a driver’s licence review.

