LANTZ: Logan Durno was a force on Friday for the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

With a cheering section on hand cheering from either end of the ice, Durno made no doubt to let them know his appreciation, and let the opposing South Shore Lumberjacks the type of impact player he is.

Duron scored three times for the Pens, who improved to 12-0-0 on the young season keeping their perfect record in tact.

The NSJHL game was played before a crowd of about 125 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz

Durno’s tally at 5;18 of the opening period stood as the game winner.

He added two other goals in the second period to increase his season tally to 10 goals and 13 points.

Also scoring for the Pens was Chris Caissie.

Picking up assists were Jacob Sanford with three, while Ryan Langlois had two helpers.

Single assists came from Jayson Hanson; Alex Field; and Connor Pierce.

Fintan Boudreau stopped all 24 shots he faced for the goaltending win.

Keegan Greencorn allowed four goals on 33 shots.

East Hants held a wide shot margin after the first period as they came out dominating, hitting several posts.

In the second Devin Meagher had a breakaway and did everything right–except get the puck across the line as it hit the post and straddled the line before getting cleared away by the Jacks defender.

The Pens are back in action looking to keep the streak going next Friday night in Cole Harbour, Nov. 8. Game time is 7:30 p.m. They then travel to Brookfield for a 4 p.m. game on Nov. 9.

Devin Meagher was like a bee around the net looking to sting. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The puck bounces dangerously close to the goal line but stays out. (Healey photo)

Logan Durno celebrates his goal in front of friends who were by the glass as he went towards them. (Healey photo)