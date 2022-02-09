East Hants’ Most Wanted: Amherst man sought on charges

ENFIELD: East Hants District RCMP have an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of an Amherst.

Ricky Allen Greene, 28 years of age, is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(A) UTTERING THREATS AGAINST A PERSON

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000 – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

· Criminal Code Section 733.1(1) FAIL TO COMPLY PROBATION ORDER

These offenses stem from an incident that occurred in East Hants in the fall of 2021.

Police requesting assistance from the public in locating Ricky Allen Greene.

Anyone who sees Ricky Allen Greene is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.