East Hants Most Wanted: Police seek man on outstanding charge

EAST HANTS: This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Nicolas Steven Centrone, 28.

Centrone’s current address is not confirmed, however her last known address was in Alberta.

Nicolas Steven Centrone is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 380(1)(A) Fraud

This charge stems from an incident which took place between June and December in Enfield.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Nicolas Steven Centrone.

Anyone who sees Nicolas Steven Centrone is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.