East Hants Nationals key Acadia Axemen baseball championship win

ENFIELD: The Acadia Axemen won the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Championships.

Four East Hants Nationals made it to the final which saw Acadia battle Dalhousie.

Brady Cox (AXE), Patrick Dobbin (AXE), Brady Penny (AXE) and Jevon Gaudett (DAL), all are Nationals Alum and competed in the final.

Acadia won the title narrowly beating the Tigers 9-8.

Dalhousie were the host for the championship in Halifax over the Thanksgiving weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Axemen now head to Waterloo, Ont., beginning tonight Oct. 17 for the Canadian nationals against Concordia. Game time is 7 p.m.

Friday they face Waterloo at 10 a.m. then York on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. All times are eastern.

All four credit the Nationals volunteer coaches for having a hand in preparing them for play at the high level that the ACBA is.