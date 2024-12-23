East Hants RCMP arrest man on impaired operation-related charges

INDIAN BROOK: A 49-year-old Sipkne’katik man was arrested on Dec. 21 by an RCMP officer for driving erratic and having his vehicle covered in snow.

Police say that at approximately 2:10 a.m., a Sipekne’katik RCMP officer observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically, covered in snow, and with no headlights on during the significant overnight snowfall.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Caravan.

Before stopping, it drove behind a building and the driver fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, a 49-year-old man from Sipekne’katik was arrested.

The driver was brought to the Sipekne’katik RCMP Detachment and refused to provide breath samples.

He was released from custody and is due to attend Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 10.

The man face charges of Impaired Operation and Resisting Arrest.

File #: 2024-1848033