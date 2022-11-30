ENFIELD: An East Hants RCMP officer is getting the opportunity to participate in the Nova Scotia Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Boston, Mass. On Dec. 1.

Const. Andre Amirault is accompanying officials from the province, including Premier Tim Houston, for the lighting.

Each year the RCMP “H” Division rotates the region that members are selected from. This year was North East Nova’s turn, and Const. Amirault was lucky enough to be asked.

Const. Amirault’s family has ties to Boston as he recalls hearing stories of several of his great aunts going to Boston to work as nurses many years ago. Most of them then retired back to N.S., although some did stay in the New England area.

He said he was surprised and excited to be asked.

“I remember hearing about the tradition when I was young and always loved the story,” Const. Amirault said in an interview with The Laker News.

Const. Amirault will be in the RCMP’s traditional red serge with another RCMP officer as they accompany Premier Houston and others with the N.S. group.

He was heading down the day before and will be back home on Dec. 2.

Const. Amirault said he is honoured to represent N.S. and the RCMP at the tree lighting in Boston.

“I feel that Nova Scotians have always had a connection with Boston,” said Const. Amirault.