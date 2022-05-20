ELMSDALE: An observant resident alerted East Hants RCMP to a woman in a wheelchair that was dangerously close to the rail tracks in Elmsdale.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, officers were called to assist the resident help a woman in a wheelchair precariously positioned next to railway tracks.

“The resident spotted a female along side the tracks about 75 yards up the tracks from a crossing.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “When the resident saw the person was in a wheel-chair, they realized the situation was serious and called for help.”

He said officers arrived on scene and assisted the resident wheel the female off the rail-bed, through a ditch and up to a nearby parking lot.

“When questioned, the female, a 61-year-old from the Yarmouth area, stated she was just in the area for the day and was out exploring,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “She further advised that where she lives, the rail lines had long been abandoned.

“She did not realize the rail lines in East Hants were active and had no idea she was in danger.”

A short time after being brought to safety, a train went through.

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers made arrangements for the pick-up of the woman by family and transported her to a safe place to await their arrival.